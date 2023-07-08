BANDITS stole the rims and tyres off a nurse’s car in the car park at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Thursday night, but hours later the CEO of the security company which provides guards at the facility promised to replace the stolen items.
Police are also investigating another theft at the hospital where the back door of a nurse’s Nissan Tiida was stolen a few nights before.
On Thursday evening, the nurse parked her Toyota Axio compact sedan on the north side of the expansive compound, near to a security booth, and left for duty.
Yesterday morning when she returned she found her bright-red car sitting neatly on top of four concrete bricks with the tyres gone.
She made a report at St Joseph Police Station.
Police yesterday questioned security at the hospital to determine how the thieves could have taken time and effort to steal the tyres and the back door two nights before without anyone seeing.
Hours later, however, the woman posted on social media that the security company had reached out to her and offered to replace the items stolen.
On her post she stated: “Hi guys. The CEO just called and said he was made aware of my situation and Allied Security agreed to compensate for my loss. Allied called, and I am getting back four new rims and four tyres (smiley emoji),” she said.
“I must say a heartfelt thank you to all of you for getting the word out on every media platform possible. My brother, who is offshore, even called and said he saw my car. I honestly think it is because you all getting the word out caused me to be compensated,” she added.
“Thanks for sharing. Thank you, thank you. I’m tired, shaken, and frustrated, but all in all, I’m thankful for life and my little ‘Betsy’ car that I still have. It could have been worse. Thank you again, guys. Much love and appreciation!” she posted.