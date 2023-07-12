Medical services at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, have been stabilised following a power outage due to a malfunctioning transformer which led to the evacuation of intensive care unit (ICU) services on Monday.
However, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) have come under blows from several Opposition members, some of whom have called for an investigation as to why there are “frequent” power outages at the hospital.
The Express reported yesterday the power blackout at EWMSC, which was confirmed by NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas.
Thomas had assured that technical teams were working round the clock to remedy the transformer problem. Doctors had told the Express that the power problems resulted in “chaos” at the hospital, with surgeries being postponed and services limited. They indicated yesterday that services were “stabilised”.
A news release from the NCRHA stated that the team worked throughout Monday night and the situation was remedied at 4.35 a.m. yesterday with supply transferred to another transformer.
The NCRHA said at approximately midday on Monday, a transformer that had undergone some recent works failed at the EWMSC.
The NCRHA Incident Response Team, EWMSC engineering staff, with the support of Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) personnel, responded to transfer supply to a contingency electrical transformer.
It was noted that ICU patients were moved to Arima Hospital. According to the release, Thomas stated that, over the past six years, the NCRHA had engaged in electrical upgrades at the hospital with the strategic intention to alleviate potential risk or challenges and to additionally optimise its capacity to respond in the event of any situation or circumstances.
Thomas said: “Our expenditure during the period has totalled over $11 million in upgrades and equipment such as the replacement of feeder cables, the upgrade of the electrical substation protection, new switch gears and additional emergency electrical upgrades at EWMSC. We have been systematic and proactive in engaging our electrical systems.”
In response to Monday’s incident, news releases were issued by Opposition members.
Former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh stated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must launch an immediate, urgent, independent investigation into this “destructive and damning state of affairs” at Mt Hope and, in particular, into the conduct of Health Minister Deyalsingh and the NCRHA’s board and senior management team. He claimed the hospital has been plagued with ongoing blackouts which put patients’ lives at risk.
Princess Town MP Barry Padarath called on Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to break his “deafening silence on the ongoing crisis” at WASA and Mt Hope hospital. He further called for an immediate full review and assessment of the electricity and water infrastructure at all public health institutions.
Oropoche East MP Davendranath Tancoo stated there is news of another “crisis” at Point Fortin hospital as an employee informed him the central air-conditioning has not been working for more than a month now.
He said this malfunction of the air-conditioning system has affected the entire hospital. He called on Deyalsingh to provide information on this situation and what action has been taken to address the problem.