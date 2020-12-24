More than 200 residents, including people with disabilities, the elderly and children have been traversing a muddy roadway to get to their homes in Springvale, Claxton Bay.
Residents said the road was graded seven weeks ago.
Now, there is mud in the area whenever rain falls.
They are calling for the road to be paved.
Faith George, who has been living in the community for the past 26 years said, “We live close to the Forres Park landfill, and the guys who are over there brought debris and put in the road, like broken bricks and tiles and stones and whatever they got, over the years.”
She said machinery and workers came to the area weeks ago and graded the roadway at Hilltop Drive in Springvale.
“This was the week before Divali, and no one showed up after that,” she said.
George said the muddy road led to her 23-year-old son—who uses a wheelchair—having to move out of the area as he was unable to get around outdoors.
“We have disabled people up here, we have elderly people, we have two people in wheelchairs, we have (an amputee), plus, we have a lot of children up here. Nobody paying us any attention at all and this is Christmas.”
She said cleaning for the festive season made no sense.
“It’s a total mess. Every drizzle is mud, every little thing is mud.”
Delivery trucks, taxis won’t come
George said the area in front of her shop is constantly muddy.
She said the muddy roadway is also a deterrent to delivery trucks coming into the street to bring stock to her business place.
“When the rain falls, they call you and they tell you it’s either you come out the road or they will check you next week, if the sun comes out.”
Taxi-drivers also only venture into the street if the road is dry.
“I have to walk about half a mile to my home. When I buy drinks for my shop, I have to call children to help me bring my stuff.”
George said the area is without pipeborne water.
She said she and most other residents purchase water for $200.
It usually lasts a week.
Besides needing water for the daily care of her disabled mother, George—a grandmother—said water is needed for the rest of her family.
She pleaded, “We just need some help with the road and with water, it is overbearing.”
The Express was told the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation has been trying to assist. Material has been sourced from a stockpile and once equipment is available, it is expected to be transported to the area this week.