kr

Krystal Primus-Espinoza and the crash site

Why did she leave home? And where was she going?

The body of Krystal Primus-Espinoza was found on Thursday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing from her home in Mayaro.

Primus-Espinoza, 36, was found footsteps away from her crashed Toyota Hilux. Police believe the vehicle crashed off a cliff near Balandra.

The vehicle, which appeared to have nosed dived in sand, was discovered by a passerby on Thursday morning.

A wallet was found inside containing her driver's license and the license of her husband, Alvon Espinoza. No one was found near the vehicle.

A relative, who spoke to the Express last evening, said Primus-Espinoza's husband and other relatives went to the scene and began searching the area.

"They just started walking around the area and they saw her. She was not alive. It was a traumatic experience. The family is devastated," the relative said.

The woman's body was found between rocks, the Express was told.

In an earlier interview with the Express, Primus-Espinoza's husband said his wife was last seen at their home in St Ann’s Village, Mayaro at around 10.a.m.

The couple has a three-year-old child.

Espinoza said his wife had not informed him that she was leaving the house. He said she had no reason to leave her child at home.

A relative, however, told the Express that Espinoza was asleep when his wife got into their van and drove away.

"He was sleeping and the child started crying. The child woke him up and said mummy left home," she said.

Espinoza began calling his wife's cellphone but she did not answer. And when she failed to return home later that day a report was filed at the Mayaro Police Station.

Relatives said Primus-Espinoza was a good mother. They were unable to say what were the circumstances leading to her death.

There was a outpouring of love for the young mother on social media, as relatives and friends shared memories of the woman "with a beautiful soul".

Friends and relatives joined together on Wednesday night to pray for her safe return.

One woman wrote, “I don't always have the courage for these things. I normally go into a shell with bad news. But we are asking the public of T&T for any information if anyone sees or hears something, please please please contact any one of the numbers. My niece in law Krystal Primus-Espinoza such a wonderful caring kind hearted person has gone missing since yesterday am. Her vehicle was found but she's still missing. God we know you are in charge but there are always some unguided moments."

Overnight, her brother Ricardo Primus took to social media to thank the police for not allowing photographs to be taken of his sister's body when it was discovered.

"We were both cancers (horoscope)and I always made her cry and she still call me everyday and insisted she is my mom. I love u so much Krystal Primus-Espinoza .........words can’t explain my feelings right now and I would still make you proud" he wrote.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

National Security Minister Stuart Young “deceived” the Parliament by telling citizens that engineers from the Netherlands were afraid to fly to Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid fears.

He therefore owes both the engineers and the people of this country an apology.

+2
STUART STRIKES BACK

STUART STRIKES BACK

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied he misled the Parliament when he said Damen Shipyards engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.

At the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young said in his contribution to a private motion on crime brought by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein: “The Damen vessels that may be down it is because of Covid... I’m going to call in the Ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the ­vessels.”

Procurement bill flawed

Procurement bill flawed

THERE is an urgent call by the Private Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) to the Government not to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015 due for debate in the House of Representatives today.

The legislation—Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2020—which has been partially proclaimed, was established to promote accountability, equity and local industry development in the public procurement and disposal of public property.

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd has launched the first of two Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Cape Class vessels.

The vessels are intended to enhance the border protection capabilities of T&T in conjunction with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

In a news release yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the “launch is a significant step, bringing us closer to taking delivery of these naval assets for our Coast Guard. We look forward to the continued progress in the journey of getting these assets to Trinidad and Tobago”.