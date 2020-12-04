Why did she leave home? And where was she going?
The body of Krystal Primus-Espinoza was found on Thursday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing from her home in Mayaro.
Primus-Espinoza, 36, was found footsteps away from her crashed Toyota Hilux. Police believe the vehicle crashed off a cliff near Balandra.
The vehicle, which appeared to have nosed dived in sand, was discovered by a passerby on Thursday morning.
A wallet was found inside containing her driver's license and the license of her husband, Alvon Espinoza. No one was found near the vehicle.
A relative, who spoke to the Express last evening, said Primus-Espinoza's husband and other relatives went to the scene and began searching the area.
"They just started walking around the area and they saw her. She was not alive. It was a traumatic experience. The family is devastated," the relative said.
The woman's body was found between rocks, the Express was told.
In an earlier interview with the Express, Primus-Espinoza's husband said his wife was last seen at their home in St Ann’s Village, Mayaro at around 10.a.m.
The couple has a three-year-old child.
Espinoza said his wife had not informed him that she was leaving the house. He said she had no reason to leave her child at home.
A relative, however, told the Express that Espinoza was asleep when his wife got into their van and drove away.
"He was sleeping and the child started crying. The child woke him up and said mummy left home," she said.
Espinoza began calling his wife's cellphone but she did not answer. And when she failed to return home later that day a report was filed at the Mayaro Police Station.
Relatives said Primus-Espinoza was a good mother. They were unable to say what were the circumstances leading to her death.
There was a outpouring of love for the young mother on social media, as relatives and friends shared memories of the woman "with a beautiful soul".
Friends and relatives joined together on Wednesday night to pray for her safe return.
One woman wrote, “I don't always have the courage for these things. I normally go into a shell with bad news. But we are asking the public of T&T for any information if anyone sees or hears something, please please please contact any one of the numbers. My niece in law Krystal Primus-Espinoza such a wonderful caring kind hearted person has gone missing since yesterday am. Her vehicle was found but she's still missing. God we know you are in charge but there are always some unguided moments."
Overnight, her brother Ricardo Primus took to social media to thank the police for not allowing photographs to be taken of his sister's body when it was discovered.
"We were both cancers (horoscope)and I always made her cry and she still call me everyday and insisted she is my mom. I love u so much Krystal Primus-Espinoza .........words can’t explain my feelings right now and I would still make you proud" he wrote.