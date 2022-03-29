A MAN was allegedly found with a fake exam certificate during his screening to become a municipal police officer.
The 29-year-old, of Mon Repos, San Fernando, was at the Municipal Police Academy on Sunday when he allegedly submitted a Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) certificate during his screening to be considered for entrance into the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service.
The certificate, when closely examined, appeared to be fake.
The Fraud Squad was contacted and the applicant could be charged with uttering a fraudulent document.
Investigations are being conducted by Constable Geoffroy, spearheaded by Senior Supt Santana and supervised by Senior Supt Belford.
—Nikita Braxton-Benjamin