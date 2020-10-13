Sunil Dookie

murder accused: Sunil Dookie

The ex-husband of Reshma Kanchan on Monday faced a magistrate charged with her murder.

Sunil Dookie appeared virtually before Siparia Magistrate Aden Stroude. The charge that on September 29 he murdered Reshma Kanchan in Penal was read to him.

Dookie, 36 of Siparia, was not called upon to enter a plea to the he indictable charge, laid by detective constable Lall of Homicide Region III.

The electrician was unrepresented in the matter prosecuted by Sgt Gosein.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to next face a magistrate on November 9.

Kanchan, a mother of two, had left her Laltoo Trace, Penal home around 8.45 a.m to await transportation to head to work when she was chopped on her neck, face and arms. The 23-year-old died on the roadway.

Dookie who had a wound to his neck, spent several days in hospital under police guard before he was taken into police custody and questioned.

He was charged late last Friday, after directions were given by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore Paul.

