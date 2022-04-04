Junior Toussaint is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Neil Churchill Thomas.
Thomas, 67 of Belmont, was found with apparent stab wounds at the corner of Charlotte and Duke Street, Port of Spain on March 26. He died while undergoing treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital. An arrest was made shortly thereafter by officers of the Port of Spain Division.
Junior Toussaint, 26 of Bagatelle Extension, San Juan, was charged by constable Smith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One. Investigations were supervised by Insp Lynch, Jones and Mongroo, all of HBI Region One, with assistance from officers of the Port of Spain Task Force.
The charge was laid following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.