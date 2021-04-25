THE BODY of Osie Leonard who campaigned for the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) in the 2019 Local Government Elections, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the trunk of a rented car on Saturday evening.
Leonard’s body was discovered at the Roodal Cemetery near his Embacadere, San Fernando home.
Leader of the MSJ David Abdulah confirmed that Leonard was the candidate for Springvale/Paradise in the last LGE. Abdulah is expected to speak about Leonard at an MSJ press conference on Sunday.
Leonard, 37, was a father of three. His relatives were distraught on hearing the news.
A police report stated that Leonard rented a silver Nissan Versa on Wednesday but did not return it at the expected time. The owner of the rented car was contacted by relatives and the GPS showed the vehicle had been parked for almost 21 hours in the cemetery.
Leonard’s body was soon after discovered in a crouch position with a gunshot wound to the left side of the head.
Homicide officers were among a party of police officers at the scene on Saturday.