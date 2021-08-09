AN ENTERPRISE man was gunned down near his home during curfew hours on Saturday night, bringing the 2021 murder toll to 215 up to last night.
Police said around 10.30 p.m. residents of School Lane, off Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise, heard several gunshots.
When they investigated they found Akiel “Canesucker” Sullivan, 33, on the roadway with several gunshots about his body.
Residents contacted the Chaguanas police who arrived and took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
He lived at Walcott Lane in Enterprise.
The curfew which was mandated by Government to curb the spread of Covid-29, begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. daily.
Shot man succumbs in hospital
In Laventille, a man who had been shot several times at Williams Street on Friday night died yesterday at hospital.
Police said that around 7.30 p.m. Rondell McDonald was standing on the street when two cars stopped near him.
Occupants of the cars got out and opened fire on him hitting him three times. The cars then sped off.
Residents contacted the Besson Street Police Station and officers arrived and took McDonald to the Port of Spain General Hospital.