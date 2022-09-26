A man was killed in San Fernando on Sunday night and police need help to identify the victim.
The deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood with what police suspect was a gunshot injury to the neck.
At around 10 p.m., the PCs Ojunshaye and Lewis were on mobile patrol when they responded to a wireless transmission of a man lying motionless on the Cross Crossing Road in the vicinity of Island Colour Printing.
Residents reported to police that the heard five or six gunshots and looked out to see the man lying face down on the roadway.
The deceased was described as of African descent, medium build, dark brown complexion, short greying bears and a low haircut.
The body was clad in a white sleeveless vest, dark blue short pants, and slippers.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary.
Anyone with information can contact the San Fernando police at 652-2564, the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the TTPS at 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.