A Tobago man was shot dead early Tuesday.
Kamyeon Murray, 31, was playing a game of cards when the killer emerged from a vehicle and opened fire.
A police report said that at around 12.40 a.m. Murray and a group of men were playing cards at Back Street, Mount St George.
A grey AD wagon pulled alongside the men and an occupant in the front seat alighted the said vehicle and opened fire.
The shooter returned to the vehicle which sped off.
Murray sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.