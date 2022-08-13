One man is dead following a shooting incident this morning in One Woodbrook Place.
The deceased has been identified as businessman Nikhil Luthra, 34, of Chaguanas.
According to initial reports, at about 2 a.m. today Luthra was liming with a group of friends in a cabana near the Residence Nightclub when they were approached by a masked man.
The suspect climbed a wall and shot at the trio, before fleeing the scene.
In the aftermath, three persons were shot, including Luthra.
Luthra and the other two victims, Eli Hajahlay, 51, and Roger Ramdeo, 34, were all taken to the St James Medical Complex where they were treated before being taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
However, Luthra died while undergoing treatment.
An off-duty police officer who was at the club at the time responded and rendered aid.
Hajahlay was shot to the head, while Ramdeo was shot to the torso
They both remain in stable conditions as of this morning.
Police have no official motive for the killing, however, the Express was told that the suspect's vehicle was observed parked near the club for at least an hour prior to the incident, leading investigators to believe that this was a targetted attack.