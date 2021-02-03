IN what may be a case of mistaken identity, a La Romaine man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night at the back of his home.
Matthew Scipio, 39, was pronounced dead on arrival at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Scipio, a father of one, employed as a safety technician, was shot to the upper body at the back of his house at Pond Street.
A close relative of Scipio, who did not wish for his name to be published, said that there were no threats to the victim’s life, and was a good father.
“He was a cool dude. A good father. This is a case of mistaken identity”, the relative said.
Police said their records showed that Scipio was not known to them for criminal activities.
At the home of the deceased on Wednesday, the victim’s step-father, Emmanuel Jones, mourned his death as he raised him from a young boy.
Jones said that Scipio grew up in La Romaine, but had moved to La Horquetta years ago when he married.
However about three years ago Scipio separated from his wife and returned to his family home at La Romaine, Jones said.
The step-father said that on Tuesday, Scipio went to work that morning but left early as he complained of feeling unwell.
Jones said, “He went to the health centre. He came home and cooked, eat, talk and played cards right in the porch here. He went into his room to lie down. When he came back out later, he saw us still playing cards. He said he going to the back of the house to make a phone call.”
Three gunshots rang out, and Scipio ran to the front of the house and told his step father to take him to hospital.
Jones said that Scipio got into the backseat of his car, and he (Jones) kept talking to him while he drove.
“When we reach by Gulf City traffic lights I heard his groan and I think that was it”, said Jones.
“He never interfered with nobody. He went to work and came back home. Nobody in the area say they see a gunman”, said the step-father.
Police officers of the San Fernando CID and La Romaine Police Post searched the area for suspects, but no arrests were made.
Detectives of Homicide Division Region III are continuing investigations.