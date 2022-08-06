PC Clarence Gilkes

shot in the back of head:

PC Clarence Gilkes 

One of the police officers detained in relation to the killing of constable Clarence Gilkes has been charged with murder.

The Express understands that the officer was also charged with shooting with intent and perverting the course of public justice.

A second officer also faced the charges of shooting with intent and perverting the course of public justice. She was placed on $500,000 bail.

The two were charged at the St Joseph police station on Saturday after being detained by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) the previous day. They were questioned for eight hours in the presence of their lawyers - senior counsel Israel Khan and attorneys Ulric Skerit and Arissa Maharaj.

Both accused are expected to appear virtually before a magistrate on Monday.

Gilkes was killed on April 22 while in Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.

He was among a group of 12 officers who responded to a report that men were brandishing guns in the area. Police initially claimed an exchange of gunfire after they were shot at by people in the roadway.

Jahlano Romney was identified as a person of interest in the shooting. He however maintained his innocence and went, with his lawyer, to the police. He was eventually released without charge.

An autopsy showed that Gilkes was shot in the neck, from behind.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) conducted its investigation and found that a police bullet killed Gilkes. It also said that members of the police service abused their power and deliberately misled Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.

