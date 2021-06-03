A 32-year-old man is expected to be charged with the murder of former deputy mayor and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed.
Mohammed, 90, was brutally attacked as he exited his car on May 24 in Mon Repos. He was pushed to the ground as his attacker ran off with his gold chain and cell phone.
After being taken to the hospital in a private car, Mohammed was warded in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital. He was being treated for broken ribs and trauma to the head.
Mohammed, the founder of the Torrance Mohammed Culture and Arts Foundation, however died the following day.
An autopsy found he had spine and rib fractures and bleeding of the chest. These were due to blunt force to the neck and chest.
On Thursday, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave advice to charge the 32-year-old of Navet Road, San Fernando with murder. Acting Sergeant Maharaj is expected to lay the charge.
Mohammed's funeral is scheduled to be held on Friday.