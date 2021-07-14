The 2012 conviction and death sentence of Marlon King, who was found guilty of tying the hair of his four-year-old step-daughter Amy Annamunthodo to a door frame and punching her to death, has been quashed.
The Appeal Court will now have to determine whether King, 48, should face a fresh trial or be allowed to walk free.
A three-judge Court of Appeal panel comprising Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip yesterday made the ruling after King mounted a challenge against his conviction and sentence.
His appeal was heard on January 21.
On July 29, the judges will hear submissions from attorneys representing both the State and the appellant to determine if he should in fact face a retrial.
King was convicted before former president and High Court judge Anthony Carmona.
In delivering their 41-page ruling, the Appeal Court judges stated Carmona made a number of errors in law when he presided over King’s trial.
The judges said Carmona mishandled some of the evidence, specifically that of King’s ex-wife, Lou-Ann Davis, who claimed he had put her through years of domestic abuse.
They also found fault with the handling of the evidence given by King’s neighbour, Anthony Rocke, who testified at the trial on behalf of the State that he had witnessed King inflicting multiple blows on the child.
Prejudicial effect
The judges stated: “In our view, the adduction of the evidence of the graphic physical violence allegedly suffered by Lou-Ann at the hands of the appellant created the real risk that the jury might have impermissibly reasoned that because the appellant was alleged to have been physically violent towards his former wife, he might also have acted in a physically aggressive manner towards the deceased.
“The judge’s robust warnings to the jury to disregard the evidence of Lou-Ann as propensity evidence were most unlikely to have been efficacious given the nature of the violence described.”
The judges went on to add that as gatekeeper, Carmona ought to have exercised the powers he had to either edit the evidence of the extreme physical violence or exclude Davis’s evidence altogether.
“The prejudicial effect of that evidence greatly outweighed its probative value when viewed against the context of the limited relevance of the admission of bad character evidence under the credibility gateway.
“The judge should have been vigilant to detect that the evidence of such extreme violence against Lou-Ann could have been far more easily associated with the extreme violence said to have been witnessed by Rocke against the deceased,” the judges said.
The judges said evidence of such extreme physical violence was not logically connected to any bad character issues pertinent only to an evaluation of the credibility of the appellant, as opposed to his propensity.
“What made this evidence particularly insidious was the very graphic nature of the violence described by Lou-Ann when held alongside the very graphic nature of the violence described by Rocke,” they stated.
King’s denial
The State’s case was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella, home.
He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body with his clenched fists 20 to 30 times.
King and Amy’s mother, Anita Annamunthodo, took the child’s corpse to the hospital the same night but by that time, the attending doctor, Kris Pulchan, found the child’s body had already stiffened, and bore multiple bruises together with cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palms and back of her right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, adrenalin glands, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid, and lower back, and bottom.
King denied all of it, claiming he had spent time that day with the child.
He said he found Amy during the day in a bedroom “humming and crying” before she defecated in her underwear and he made her clean up herself.
King said when the child’s mother came home, he left to visit a neighbour, and was called back by Anita Annamunthodo to find that Amy “stretch out just so”.
He said he never once struck Amy and that Rocke was the one who actually committed the murder.
Retrial decision on hold
The trial spanned five months and the State called 16 witnesses including Amy’s mother and King’s ex-wife. There were two defence witnesses in the matter.
Carmona summed up the case in five days. At the end of it all, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after spending two hours in the jury room.
Following yesterday’s ruling, the judges said they intended to immediately address whether a retrial should be ordered.
However, this was put on hold for the next two weeks after one of King’s attorneys, Peter Carter, requested time to present additional submissions on the issue.
The attorney stated he was already in possession of King’s medical records but was still awaiting information from the Registrar of the Supreme Court on the average time it would take for an accused charged with a capital offence to face a retrial.
“This information is very relevant,” he stated.
Carter said his client had been in custody for the past 15 years, nine of which were spent on Death Row.
“It is often several years that a capital matter sits on a trial list before the determination of a retrial,” he stated.
Appearing alongside Carter for King was attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson, while attorney Travers Sinanan appeared on behalf of the State.