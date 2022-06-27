THE body of a man was discovered hidden beneath galvanised roofing sheets in Princes Town on Monday morning.
The discovery was made in a farmer’s garden in a private road off Mahogany Trace, New Grant at around 10 a.m.
The New Grant farmer and his employee told police that they observed a sheet of galvanize on the ground which had been moved approximately ten feet away from where it was previously placed.
The employee lifted the galvanised roofing sheet and found the corpse.
Police were contacted and officers observed the body of an adult male lying on its back, clad in a black jersey, black three-quarter pants, and black and white sneakers.
Officers reported that the man’s head covered with bushes, and no injury was visible.
Insp Ramlogan, Sgts Teeluck and Dookoo, officers of the Princes Town CID and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
The identity of the man is not yet known.