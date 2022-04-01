A man was shot dead yesterday morning in St Joseph.
The deceased has been identified as Shaquille Noriega, aka “Chucky”, 28, of Castillo Trace, Lluengo Village, St Joseph.
Police said that around 6.20 a.m. yesterday, residents of the area heard a series of gunshots and, upon investigating, Noriega’s body was observed in the yard of a home off St Pedro Road. He was identified by relatives.
Several spent shells were found along the roadway, as well as a black magazine and one round of live ammunition.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by ASP Douglas, ASP Coggins, Insp Beepat, Insp Toorie, Sgt Mohammed, Sgt Ramjohn, and others.
This incident has pushed the 2022 murder toll to 126. The comparative for the same period last year was 83.