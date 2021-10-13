Two men were killed in the Port of Spain Division this morning.
The deceased have been identified as Nizam Ali Cadette, 32, and Jamal "Poppy" Goodridge, 39.
The killings have pushed the homicide toll to 317.
Cadette, of Bath Street, East Dry River, was a waste collector.
He was fatally shot at about 7.05 a.m. today along the Laventille Road, Laventille in the vicinity of Lovell Place.
The Express was told that he was on a blue garbage truck proceeding west along the Laventille Road, when two armed men ran out of Lovell Place and began shooting at him.
Cadette attempted to flee by jumping off the truck and running away.
However, he was struck to the head.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Port of Spain Task Force, led by Cpl Huggins, responded.
They found Cadette lying on the roadway, and at the time, he was still breathing.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, however, he died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers led by ASP Ramesar, Insp Lynch, Insp Knott, Sgt Ramsumir, and others responded.
Goodridge, of Bldg 45, Nelson Street, in Port of Spain, was fatally shot at about 6.15 a.m. today near his home.
The Express was told that he was standing at the corner of Nelson & Cockerton Streets, when a white Nissan Tiida motor vehicle, registration number unknown, drove past.
Gunshots were heard, and Goodridge fell to the ground.
He was seen bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds about the body.
He was taken to the General Hospital, however, he died at about 6:40 am.