As crime continues to destabilize Trinidad and Tobago, a sixth murder has been recorded on the sister isle, bringing to at least 211 the number of homicide for the year so far.
There were 196 killings for the same period in 2022.
Today, Hakeem Thomas of Mt. Pleasant Thomas, died while being treated at the Scarborough General Hospital following a drive-by shooting in Mt. Pleasant Tobago.
Meanwhile, gunmen opened fire on a man on the road at Bethel, Tobago on Monday night.
Friends and relatives made a frantic effort to get him to the hospital.
The victim, identified as Jahmàili Gordon, is listed in critical condition.
Tobago is seeing an upsurge in violence.
There have been five murders on the island this year.
The latest was last week when 68-year-old pensioner Edward Emmanuel Eastman of Old Ground Trace, Golden Lane, was shot dead.