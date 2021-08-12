A Laventille man died after he was shot in the head yesterday morning in downtown Port of Spain. He was identified as Triston “Max” Thomas, of Clifton Hill, St Paul Street.
Police reports said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Nissan Navarra when around 11.40 a.m. he stopped near the Trinity Supermarket at the corner of George and Queen streets.
A woman who was in the vehicle exited and went to the store to pick up goods.
While in the store, she observed two men talking to Thomas.
She then heard gunshots and a crashing sound.
She saw the men running away and observed that Thomas’s van had crashed into the wall of the supermarket
She ran to check on Thomas and found him slumped in the driver’s seat.
Officers of the Port of Spain Division and the Inter Agency Task Force responded, and Thomas was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died yesterday afternoon.
Police have no motive for his killing.