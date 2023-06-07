Murder in Mayaro

A Mayaro man was gunned down on a street near his home on Tuesday night.
Tyrone Hutson, 23, also known as “Puppy Tail”, of Cooper Trace, Mafeking, died on the roadway.
Police received a call to their emergency line at around 7.08 p.m. and informed of the shooting.
Sgt Mohammed, and PCs Sarabjit, PC Racha and WPC Charles responded to the call and observed Hutson’s body approximately 100 feet off the Naparima Mayaro Road into the Mafeking Road.
The scene was cordoned off and officers retrieved spent nine-millimetre casings near the body.
The body was removed to the to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Center in St James.
Also responding were ASP Jankee, ASP Beharry, Insp Sankar, PC Alexander, WPCs Portel and O’Connor as well as homicide investigators Sgt Mohammed, PCs Rambhajan and Gillead.