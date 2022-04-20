A Moruga painter was gunned down in his home on Tuesday night.
Peter Guerero, 44, was found in his home at La Lune Village.
A police report stated that at around 10.50 p.m. officers of the Moruga Police Station received a report of gunfire at La Lune Village and PCs Ochoa, Joint, Ramnarine and Balkaran responded.
Upon arrival they met a relative of Guerero who reported to the officers that he was awakened by multiple rounds of gunfire that emanated from behind his home in the direction of Guerero’s house.
Police and relatives went to the house and discovered Guerero, unresponsive, lying partially under his bed.
There were gunshot injuries to the head and face.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary until an autopsy is done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Also responding to the scene were Sgt Toussaint and detectives Sgt Smith, Pcs Ali and Noel of Homicide Bureau of Region III.
The motive for the killing is yet not known, police said.
PC Noel is continuing investigations.