Paradise Cemetery murder

A street dweller was fatally stabbed in Paradise Cemetery in San Fernando on Saturday morning.

The man known by the aliases Badlash and Old Yankee was stabbed multiple times in his neck by a man. He was also struck with a stone.

The incident happened on a gravesite before 6 a.m.

A man who wished to remain anonymous said he left Badlash who is in his sixties, playing cards with a woman around 3 a.m. The card game involved money and this he said could have led to the man attacking Badlash. He said there had been robberies and other crimes in the area.

Badlash a deportee from America had been in this country for about two decades. He helped fruit and street vendors on High Street, San Fernando. “He’s not a beggar, he’s a dweller, he have he own thing. He does dress nice in he big clothes. He does stay different places,” the man said.

Homicide Region 3 officers are continuing investigations into the killing.

