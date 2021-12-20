A SAN Fernando man was killed in hail of bullets on Monday morning.
Police identified the deceased as Kefela Jeremiah, 31,of Medine Street, who was shot multiple times.
Crime Scene Investigators recovered 23 spent shells at the scene.
Police said Jeremiah was driving a vehicle near his home when at around 7.30 a.m. a white Nissan Tiida blocked his pathway.
The occupants of the Nissan Tiida opened fire.
Jeremiah got out of his car and attempted to run from the shooters but they chased him and continued the gunfire.
Jeremiah collapsed and died at the scene.
The shooters returned to their vehicle and sped off.