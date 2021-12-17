crime scene

A 21 year old mother of three was killed on Thursday afternoon during an altercation near her Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home.

Police said that around 4.05 p.m. Tericia Phillip, her mother, Catherine Campo and other relatives were liming near a shop at the corner of Sunset Drive and High Street when the relative accosted Campo.

Police said that Phillip tried speaking to the relative and begged her to go home.

The woman instead withdrew a pair of scissors and stabbed Phillip several times to her neck. She then ran off.

A relative took Phillip to the Sangre Grande Hospital but she died while receiving treatment.

Sangre Grande police later detained the suspect. She was being questioned up to last night.

