POLICE are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the bullet-riddled body of a man found in between coconut trees just off Manzanilla-Mayaro Road yesterday morning.
Police said that around 7 a.m., a motorist driving along the roadway noticed the body of a man of African descent lying at the side of the road.
The man stopped and examined the body, which appeared to have been shot at multiple times, and contacted the police.
Initial investigations have determined that the man may have been shot somewhere else and his body later dumped as not much blood was found near it.
The body was later removed and is expected to be examined at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today if the man’s relatives come forward to positively identify him.
This killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 169.