The body of a 64-year-old Moruga villager was discovered chopped and burnt at a camp in a forested area on Tuesday.
That man was identified as Jeffrey Joefield.
The body bore chop wounds to the neck and head, police said.
Joefield was last seen alive in the village of Rock River around 6.15 a.m. on Monday.
A police report said that around 4.30 p.m. villager Roy Joseph contacted his friend, Roy Sterling, and informed him that he went to the camp at ½ mile off Warren Road, Rock River Village and discovered the body of Joefield, who resided there.
Sterling went to the Moruga Police Station and made a report.
Moruga Police and detectives of the Homicide Division Region III responded.
Police said they do not yet have a motive for the killing.