A 28-year-old man was shot dead this morning in San Juan.
The deceased has been identified as Josimar Nero of Shende Street, San Juan.
From initial reports, at about 8.55 am, he was standing near a doubles stand along the Eastern Main Road in the vicinity of Third Avenue, when he was confronted by an armed suspect.
Nero was shot several times, and the suspect fled the scene.
Persons in the area took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, however, he died while undergoing treatment.