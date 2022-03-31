Murder No. 125

THE shooting death of a Longdenville man on Tuesday, has taken the murder toll for the year so far to 125.
Up to the same period last year, the figure was 82.
The latest victim has been identified as 38-year-old Kevon Amoroso, of Lawrence Wong Road.
Investigating officers said around 8.30 p.m., Amoroso was standing along the roadway at the front of his home when a red Nissan Almera pulled up alongside him.
One of the occupants, armed with a firearm, exited the vehicle and ran up to Amoroso with the gun pointed in his direction.
Amoroso, police said, attempted to run off but the gunman shot him a number of times before re-entering the car, which then sped off.
Officers said Amoroso was pronounced dead at the scene.
Up to press time last night, officers said they had not as yet established a clear motive for the killing. However, based on certain pieces of information they had received, they were confident that the person responsible for the killing will soon be arrested.
Several spent shells were recovered at the scene. An autopsy is expected to take place on Amoroso’s body at the Forensic Science Centre today.