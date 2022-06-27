A PREGNANT woman was among two people shot and killed during separate incidents in Arima and Diego Martin between Saturday night and yesterday.
The 2022 murder toll now stands at 252 compared to 172 for the same period in 2021.
In the first incident in Diego Martin, police said around 10.30 p.m. Dhanmatie Harry was standing at the corner of Mason Street and the Diego Martin Main Road when a man opened fire from a passing car.
The intended target was a man standing nearby.
Harry was struck several times about the body and died on the spot.
The man was also shot but was taken to the St James District Hospital where he was treated.
Hours later, a 59-year-old man was shot and killed at his Arima home.
Police said around 5.30 a.m. yesterday, Lenny Hoyte, of Hoyte Avenue, was standing outside his home when he was ambushed and shot by a gunman.
One of his relatives told police she had just spoken to him and had left him outside when she heard gunshots.
She said, when she checked on him, she found him with gunshot wounds beneath a shed near his home.
She contacted the police and the ambulance service who took him to the Arima General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.