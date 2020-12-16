A JAMAICAN national resident in Trinidad and Tobago for over fourteen years died on Tuesday night at hospital due to complications after being shot on Sunday along the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain.
An east Port of Spain man who was detained for shooting him is expected to be charged for murder either later this week or early next week.
The deceased was Neil Johnson, 46 originally from May Pen, Clerendon, Jamaica.
Police said that around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday Johnson was at work at a food cart that specializes in jerk chicken when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire.
The gunman ran off but limers on the promenade alerted the police on duty nearby who quickly ran after and apprehended the suspect.
Johnson in the meantime was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was stabilized while the suspect was taken to the Port of Spain CID where he was questioned.
Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. today he died.