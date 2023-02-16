Was she murdered or did she die by suicide?
A Rio Claro mother who had suffered months of physical abuse at the hands of a former lover was found dead on her daughter’s birthday and Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.
The nude body of Patrice Rachel Ann Aaron, 30, a mother of two, was found on her bed with a wound to her head. There was also a splatter of blood on the bedroom floor of her rented apartment at Naparima Mayaro Road in Poole.
A white bottle containing what police suspect is a poisonous substance was found clenched in her right hand, and there was a white substance in and around her mouth.
The incident has been thus far classified as a suspected homicide, as detectives are awaiting the results of the autopsy on Aaron to ascertain what was the cause of death.
Officers are searching for a person of interest in the case with whom Aaron recently ended a stormy year-long relationship.
The person of interest had been reported by Aaron to the police for incidents of abuse, and separately has a pending stabbing case in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court.
A cryptic voice note was left on the phone of one of Aaron’s friends who led police to the crime scene on Tuesday evening.
The Express was told that Aaron’s daughter, six, and son, four, from a previous marriage, were at the home of her mother in Mayaro when the tragedy occurred.
A police report said around 5.30 p.m. a relative of Aaron contacted the Rio Claro Police Station and made a report of having received a voice note on her cellphone earlier in the day from Aaron.
The relative reported that she received a voice note around 8 a.m. and heard a commotion in the background, but when she attempted to call Aaron, her phone went unanswered.
Police officers responded and met the door to Aaron’s apartment locked.
With the assistance of the landlord of the apartment building on Naparima Mayaro Road, the doors were opened to reveal blood splattered on the bedroom floor.
A wound was seen on the right side of Aaron’s head.
The body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination was to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
At her workplace located metres away from her apartment, Aaron’s employer, businessman Shazam Mohammed, said she was a genuine person and a valuable worker who showed commitment to her job.
She started work in August 2021 at his contracting business and hardware on Naparima Mayaro Road.
“Patrice loved her two kids very much. This incident has shaken up everyone. It is very shocking, and words cannot express how we feel,” he said.
Mohammed, the owner of Shazam Mohammed Contractors Ltd, said the community was told by the police that the suspect was at large.
“Poole is a place where normally you can sleep with your door open, but we must change that because crime is coming closer to us. I was born and grew up in Rio Claro, and Poole was always a safe place. However, things are changing, and the police can step up patrols.
“The officers at the Rio Claro Police Station—which is the closest police station—usually do their job, but the location of the station is some distance away. The other closest police station is in Tableland. We are in the centre of both stations,” he said.
“We cannot point fingers at anyone, but abusive relationships are out there, and women must be careful. They must know what they are getting into. What happened to Patrice, no one wanted. She was in an abusive relationship. We tried to keep her away from it. But there was nothing else we could have done. She had her personal life, and nobody would have gotten involved in it. I saw with Patrice that things did not get better, they got worse, and look where it reached to—her death,” said Mohammed.