Murder outside church?

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Wednesday morning in a churchyard in Piarco.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay Lutchman Manwah, believed to be about 60 years old and with no fixed place of abode.
Police received a report around 9 a.m. that the body of a man was found in the compound of the Church of the Nazarene at Caroni North Bank Road, Piarco.
When they responded, they found the deceased lying on the ground.
He appeared to have wounds to his head and chest.
A mattress, which was observed 12 feet away from the body, was also covered in blood. Several areas on the ground, wall and church door had blood stains.
Enquiries revealed the deceased was last seen alive at the church at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.