school

Children attending classes at the Monroe Road Hindu Primary School in Cunupia witnessed the horror of the body of a man murdered outside the compound on Monday morning.

The children were confined to their classroom with their teachers and parents called in to get them.

It was similar to what happened last Friday when there were bomb threats emailed to schools across Trinidad and Tobago.

The school’s principal, in a letter to parents today, asked that everyone maintain calm and order as the school was cleared.

He assured that all pupils and staff were physically safe.

There is an open plot of land next to the school, and this is where witnesses say a man identified as “Ronnie” was killed.

Police were told that a vehicle raced in towards an area where two men were working on a garden. The vehicle truck a sheep, and several men got out o the vehicle and began chopping one man. The second was shot dead.

The man who was chopped ran from the scene.

The killing happened after classes began today, and up to 12.30p.m, the man’s body was still at the scene.

A dispute over land is the suspected motive.

