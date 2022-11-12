starbucks

The scene of the killing

MORE than 30 bullet casings were found by police following the murder of a Diego Martin man at Sun Plaza, Munroe Road, Cunupia, this afternoon.

The deceased is 25-year-old Kurtis Smith.

Police said Smith had gone to the plaza to sell his grey Mitsubishi Lancer.

But as he arrived at the location, exited the vehicle and was walking in front of Starbucks coffee shop, he was ambushed and shot dead.

The shooters then ran off and escaped, said investigators.

There were customers and employees in the coffee shop at the time.

Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally reacted to the killing.

On a social media post, he wrote: “This afternoon I have received reports of a shooting at Sun Plaza near Munroe Road , where one person has been tragically killed.

I wish to record my strongest condemnation of the brazen acts of criminality being perpetrated across Trinidad and Tobago , which now leaves no neighbourhood safe.

Sadly this killing brings the current murder toll to 530. It is clear that the continued incompetence and ineffectiveness of this PNM administration to combat the criminal element in our society is having disastrous consequences for our country and citizens.

The longer this failed PNM government remains in office the greater the threat will be to the safety of all citizens.”

