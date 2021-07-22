A murder suspect was killed during a police-involved shooting incident early Thursday morning.
Ricardo Ramsumair, 31, was wanted in connection with the October 2020 murder of Douglas Ellie, in St. Augustine.
Police said that one of the officers was chopped on his hand as he attempted to arrest Ramsumair.
A police report said that officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two and Multi-Optional Section (MOPS), during the course of conducting enquiries, went to a house at Wharf Trace, Maracas, St. Joseph, around 3.30 a.m.
While there, one of the officers attached to MOPS, was attacked by a 31-year-old murder suspect with a Chinese chopper.
Officers, in accordance with the Use of Force Policy, shot in the direction of Ramsumair, wounding him.
Ramsumair was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was pronounced dead.
The injured officer was also taken to hospital for the wound to his hand.