Terry Brown was walking away from an argument when he was gunned down in Arima yesterday morning.
Brown, of Nelson Street, Arima, was last seen alive after leaving a car wash near his home. A vehicle pulled up and a man got out of the car and called out to him. Brown walked over and the two men engaged in a conversation for a brief time. However, the conversation got heated and the men began shouting at one another.
Brown attempted to walk away but was shot several times. He died on the spot. The suspect returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, led by ASP Ettiene, responded.
Six spent shells were recovered by crime scene personnel. Police have no motive for the killing. CCTV cameras are to be reviewed to identify the suspect. This killing took the murder toll to 65 for the year so far.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 33.