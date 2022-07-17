TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents between Friday night and yesterday.
The murder toll stood at 297 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 205.
Police said in the first incident, around 8.26 p.m. Garvin Bastien, the proprietor of a gambling club on George Street, Port of Spain, was at his place of business with his brother, Andre “Stone” Bastien, when two gunmen walked in and opened fire on both men.
Garvin Bastien was shot multiple times about the body and died on the spot, while his brother was shot in the legs and buttocks and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he remained being treated up to last night.
The other incident occurred in D’Abadie yesterday around 11.20 a.m.
Police said Simon Torrey of Mataran Street, D’Abadie, was seated in a Nissan Almera parked outside an Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie, roti shop, when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire on him.
Torrey was struck approximately five times about the body and died on the spot.