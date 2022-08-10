TWO men were murdered in separate incidents in San Juan and Santa Cruz between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
As a result the murder toll stood at, 337 up to today, while the toll on this date last year was, 222.
Police said that the first incident occurred in San Juan.
Around 10 p.m. a man identified only as, “Aiden,” was shot and killed at Williams Street, San Juan.
He died on the spot following which his body was moved to the Port of Spain mortuary after the area had been examined by the Crime Scene Unit and the Homicide Bureau, Port of Spain.
The second murder occurred at Maraj Trace, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz.
Police said that around 1.30 a.m. Ryan Garraway, 34 was at his home speaking with someone in his living room when he heard his name being called outside.
He ventured out following which a volley of gunshots was heard. The friend remained inside and called the police.
Officers of the Santa Cruz Police Station arrived within minutes and found Garraway’s body on the western side of the house near a door.
Garraway’s body was later moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary after the scene had been examined by the Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit.