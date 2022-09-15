HOURS before his 29th birthday, a Carapichaima man was gunned down on Tuesday night.
Mahindra Jagdeo, also known as “Terry”, a labourer of Korea Village, Roopsingh Road, Frank Drive, was killed near the Korea Recreational Ground.
Another man, Adrian Maharaj, a labourer, also of Roopsingh Road, Carapichaima, was grazed by a bullet to the left elbow.
The shooting occurred around 9.30 p.m.
Maharaj told police officers that he and Jagdeo were seated on chairs under a shed when a man walked up to them, pointed a firearm and asked: “Where the ‘block’?”
Moments later, the armed man fired in their direction.
Maharaj said as he attempted to run to safety, he felt a burning sensation on his elbow.
The gunman ran off and escaped.
Minutes later, Maharaj checked for Jagdeo and found him unresponsive and slumped over a chair on which he was previously seated.
Police were contacted and officers of the Central Police Division, led by Sgts McLeod and John, responded.
Maharaj was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he was treated for the gunshot injury to the elbow.
Also responding to the scene were Insp Jones, Sgt Bridgemohan, and PC Henry of the Homicide Bureau of Region III.
The killing took the murder toll for the year to date to 420.