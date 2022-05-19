The murder of 27-year-old Mukesh Surat is engaging the attention of police.
Surat, a father of one, was shot dead at about 12.20 a.m. yesterday at his home at Fern Trace, Valencia.
Police said that, about 30 minutes prior, Surat had an argument with a woman close to him.
She then left the home, but she returned some time later.
There was another exchange of words following which the woman left again.
Surat reportedly followed and was shot. He died on the scene.
Officers of the Valencia police post and Homicide Bureau were notified.
His killing has pushed the murder toll to 204.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 128.