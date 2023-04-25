BR Maurice White reflected yesterday that people did not see God in each other anymore and that’s why it was so easy for some to be violent towards others.
The Roman Catholic priest was delivering the homily yesterday during the funeral for slain Chinese businessman Bingzhang Zhu, 49, who was shot and killed on April 7 (Good Friday) at his establishment, Golden City Supermarket, located in San Juan.
One man was later killed by police when they responded to the robbery.
He was later identified as Kishonte Reid of Tobago.
Four of the bandits who escaped have not yet been found.
“We don’t see God in the other person anymore,” said White during the funeral service at the Tacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.
“We don’t see God in each other and that is why we could be violent to one another and kill each other,” he said.
He also assured the congregation that their feelings of anger and their want for justice were completely okay.
“Anger is something that is bad but it is not a sin,” he said.
“Anger however needs to be proportionate. It needs to be moderate and you have to have anger and you need to call for justice but you will also need to unbind yourself,” he said.
He explained that while “death brings a heavy vibe, if you don’t check yourself, you can become trapped in that tomb as well.”
“Not for four days, not for 40 days but for 40 years and by not forgiving and harbouring bitterness and resentment this will trap you like a cancer and it will kill you,” he said.