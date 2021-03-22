The body of a man with gunshot and other injuries was discovered at Palmyra on Monday.
The body was discovered around 9 a.m. at Suzanna Road.
Residents told San Fernando CID and Homicide Region III detectives that the man was not known from the area.
Police said the body bore gunshot injuries and what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.
Anyone with information can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.