police tape

The body of a man with both hands bound behind his back was discovered in Penal on Sunday evening.

In a bushy track off Jagroop Trace, Penal Rock Road, the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Penal police station officers responded to the report at around 6.50 p.m.

The officers walked approximately 15 metres (50 feet) to the location of the corpse.

Police said the body was that of a man, of unknown ethnicity, lying face down on the ground with both hands tied behind his back.

A district medical officer viewed the body, and ordered it removed for pending a post-mortem at the Forensics Science Centre in St James.

PC Ali of the Homicide Bureau of Region III is continuing investigations.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.

