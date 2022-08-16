The mother of Longdenville murder victim, Sheldon St Clair, says her son was not the target of the three gunmen who opened fire on a group on Sunday night.
Anita St Clair, a mother of seven, said her son was playing dominos with his two brothers and other men when the gunfire began at around 8.35pm.
Sheldon St Clair, 35, was hit in the head as he attempted to escape. Two other men, 32-year-old Jeron Edmund, and 21-year-old Ricardo Alexander were wounded.
A police report stated that the men were sitting in the yard of a house at Penco Avenue when three gunmen appeared from three different locations and began shooting at them. The shooters were dressed in dark clothing and wore face masks.
Police on mobile patrol heard the gunshots and went to the scene.
Sheldon St Clair was found in a corridor leading to a two-storey building near the yard. He was shot in the head and appeared to be motionless, police said.
The two wounded men were found lying on the street. They were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
In an interview with the Express on Monday, Anita St Clair said her son had called her half an hour before the attack.
"He had spent the day at my house. He was building a dog kennel for me and when the material ran out he said he going to wash and I told him to wash her by me. He called to say he would buy me a pack of detergent to replace the one he used and I told him that was okay. Then a few minutes later my other sons called bawling on the phone, Sheldon was shot," she said.
St Clair said her son was a labourer who worked for $200 a day and had never found himself in trouble. "He was not involved in anything. I would help him out when he didn't have. Sometimes he would come by me for passage to go to work in Port-of-Spain. Why would a man work so hard if he was involved in something illegal?" she said.
St Clair said her son lived with his girlfriend and three daughters, ages 15, 13 and seven.
The grandmother said she had planned to go with her son on Monday to purchase schoolbooks for his daughter who was starting secondary school in September.
"He would always talk about how important an education was and he wanted his daughters to do well. I would help him with the children when he didn't have," she said.
St Clair said her son had never complained of being threatened.
"My son was never in trouble with the law. He was just in the wrong place. The crime situation in this country is too bad. We cannot blame the government only, we need to blame these people who are just killing people in cold blood," she said.
And to the men who ended her son's life, the mother said, "I wish you all the best. I believe justice will be served. Just know that what you did to my son will come around to you. My God does not sleep."