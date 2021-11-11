THE RELATIVES of a 31-year-old father of twin toddler boys said they tried their best to get him on the right path but in the end they believed that his poor attitude cost him his life.
Police said around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday David Figueira was seen fighting with a man along Sage Street, Cocorite, following which gunshots were heard and Figueira’s body was found on the road.
Residents took him to the St James District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
“He was a loving fella but he had a few bad ways,” one of his brothers said at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday.
He said Figueira was originally from Cascade but moved out of the family home about five years ago and began living on his own. He admitted that at times Figueira was homeless and sometimes slept in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. He also admitted that his brother had challenges with alcohol and other substances.
“We spoke to him a lot and it always seemed that he was listening but he had a bad attitude but after he drank his attitude got even worse,” he said.
“He was not a violent person and he was not into the gunman thing but the last time I saw him he was by our mother,” he said.
He said when he was by him he felt that his brother had a 70 per cent chance of being killed before the end of the year, and “I was dreading that day.”
Asked if he felt that he did everything that he could for his brother, he said “yes”.
“I did try my best but there were limitations with other family members,” he said.
He said he would be one of the few to sneak him into their Cascade home whenever he came by looking for somewhere to sleep, but other relatives objected to him being there as they felt he was beyond any help they could provide.