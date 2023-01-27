An attempt was made to stuff a murdered man into the vent of a mud volcano in Cedros.
The macabre discovery was made by someone called the police about it on Thursday afternoon.
Officers of the South Western Division Task Force say they got information from an anonymous source and went to the mud volcano located in the Chatham.
They were taken to a place called Lilith Point, located near the coastline.
After walking for about three miles, they came upon the mud volcano which had a diameter of about 50 feet.
In the centre was the vent.
Police described seeing the lower half of a man’s body clad in a pair of jeans.
The feet were bound with blue nylon string.
The right arm was outstretched. Part o the man’s torso was visible. The rest of the body was in the vent.
Police had to hire a boat owner to take the body from the scene.
The Hunters Search and rescue Team was part of the search in the Chatham area for Dominic Kadeem Gokool, 32, had been been missing since January 13.
Gokool lived at Irois Forest, Chatham.
The body may by his.