The sister of Siparia mother Lee ann Babb was a kind and charitable person, whose killing seemed to be at the hands of someone who knew her well.
Joanne Babb she said that missing were pieces of her sister’s jewellery, her handbag and identification documents.
Babb, 47, a mother of one, and a former model, was found murdered in her house with the front door locked with a key that is missing, and her internet connection cut.
In a phone interview with Joanne on Wednesday, she said, “It had to be someone who knew her. She was locked inside (the house). She was robbed as well. We do not have her ID card or birth certificate. Her documents were in her handbag, and that is also missing, as well as jewellery. The bunch of keys was not found initially. On Saturday, we found the bunch of keys, but the front door key was missing. The internet box was cut and that was why we were not reaching her because everyone was calling her via what’s app. It has to be someone whom she knew.“
On Friday night the body of Babb, of Rito Ville, Quinam Road, was found was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Police suspect that she had been bludgeoned to death with hammer, as there appeared to be blunt force trauma to the head.
A bloody hammer was found on the bed near the body, and a cutlass on the floor near the bed.
At 8.30 p.m., a 41-year-old URP office watchman who is a family friend, came to the police station with Babb’s son Raheym Babb, 28.
The watchman said he last saw Babb around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday at her home and he left for work.
He told police that when he returned to the home of Babb around 9.30 a.m. on Thursday he observed the front gate and house locked.
He said he made calls to her phone, called out to her several times without any answer, and left.
He said he returned at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday and found the premises to be secured as before.
Calls again were made with no response, and he went into the yard and observed a foul scent emanating from the house.
Police were told that at the back of the house there was a burglar proof over a window that was pried open.
The man contacted relatives who went with him to the police station.
Upon checking the premises, police officers said it seemed that the space through the pried-open burglar proof was too small which a person can enter the house.
The officers broke a glass window at the front door and entered the house and found the body wrapped in a blue bed sheet with a pillow over the head on a bed in a bedroom.
Blood stained the floor and bed, and the cutlass and hammer found near the body.
Insp Jones and other officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
Joanne described her sister as a simple person who was kind-hearted, especially to the less-fortunate.
“She used to model when we she was younger. She gave up the model and was a simple person, but she liked nice things. She liked nice clothes and jewellery. She was very friendly and helpful. She gathered clothes for the poor, especially single parents. If you had things for children and was willing to give it away, she would get clothes to those who needed.
She was a mother of one and she loved children”, she said.
Joanne said that on the family’s what’s app chat, every morning her sister sent a prayer message to everyone.
“Since everything, we have not gotten any sleep. I just want to put my sister to rest”, said Joanne.
The sister said that up to Wednesday, the autopsy was not yet done but she hoped that it would be done this week.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.