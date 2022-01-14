Garth perkins

Garth Perkins

POLICE are reviewing video footage of the Broadway area in Port of Spain where Jamaican national Garth Perkins was shot and killed on Monday night.

A senior Port of Spain Division officer told the Express yesterday police expect to make an arrest soon, as the area was also covered by a bank’s security cameras.

Police said around 7.30 p.m. on Monday, Perkins, 34 and an unidentified woman were walking towards his car parked on Broadway.

They were approached by a gunman who demanded cash, police said.

Officers said Perkins resisted, causing the gunman to discharge one round, which struck him in the chest.

The bandit then ran off without taking anything.

The woman alerted people nearby and a man took Perkins to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Perkins’ father, Godfrey Perkins, is a retired permanent secretary in Jamaica.

He told Jamaican media that when he last spoke to his son in December, he told him he was safe and happy where he was.

Perkins was well known in the events co-ordination sector and was last attached to Estate 101.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

VICTORY FOR HINDUS

VICTORY FOR HINDUS

Government’s decision to lift the ban on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims is a victory for the Hindu community and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, says Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Secretary General Vijay Maharaj.

NEW HUNT FOR TOP COP

NEW HUNT FOR TOP COP

It’s official.

The order of merit list for Police Commissioner produced by the collapsed Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has been scrapped.

This means the new PolSC, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones, will begin a fresh hunt for a top cop.

The commission said yesterday that former police commissioner Gary Griffith is free to reapply for the job.

T&T records 15 more deaths

T&T records 15 more deaths

Fifteen more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,134.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday as:

• Four elderly men

• Six elderly women

• Three middled-aged men

Recommended for you