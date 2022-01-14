POLICE are reviewing video footage of the Broadway area in Port of Spain where Jamaican national Garth Perkins was shot and killed on Monday night.
A senior Port of Spain Division officer told the Express yesterday police expect to make an arrest soon, as the area was also covered by a bank’s security cameras.
Police said around 7.30 p.m. on Monday, Perkins, 34 and an unidentified woman were walking towards his car parked on Broadway.
They were approached by a gunman who demanded cash, police said.
Officers said Perkins resisted, causing the gunman to discharge one round, which struck him in the chest.
The bandit then ran off without taking anything.
The woman alerted people nearby and a man took Perkins to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.
Perkins’ father, Godfrey Perkins, is a retired permanent secretary in Jamaica.
He told Jamaican media that when he last spoke to his son in December, he told him he was safe and happy where he was.
Perkins was well known in the events co-ordination sector and was last attached to Estate 101.